Shayna Lasalle - Dalton Donnell exchange vows of marriage

Miss Shayna Fynn Lasalle of Forked Island and Dalton James Donnell of Crowley, were joined in holy matrimony during a ceremony held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at St. Puis X Catholic Church in Lafayette Louisiana.

The bride is the daughter of John Jr. and Jackie Lasalle of Forked Island. Her grandparents are George and Joyce Harrington of Forked Island and John Sr. and Audrey Lasalle of Kaplan.

The groom is the son of the late Jeffery Alan Donnell Sr. of Lebanon TN and Kansas Hibdon of Cottontown TN and stepmother, Sandra Donnell of Crowley.

Music was provided by Kyle Monceaux.

Readings were given by Cindy Constantine, cousin of the bride and Christina Doucet, friend of the groom.

Flowers were crafted by Angie Demette. Photos were by VMA photography.

The usher was Caleb Costello, friend of the groom .

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a dress by Oleg Cassini, exclusively at David Bridal, with a white/ivory strapless ball gown which evoked the Grace Kelly glamor with 2,600 beads, sweetheart neckline and scallop trimmed full princess worthy skirt. The ensemble was completed with a chapel train.

Emily Landry served as matron of honor and Bailey Sellers served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Ashton Hargrave, Hannah Chastant and Katie Ledoux, all friends of the bride; Caitlin Harrington, cousin of the bride; Alicia LaSalle, sister in law of the bride and Karen Russell aunt of the bride. The junior bridesmaid was Chloe Harrington, cousin of the bride. The flower girl was Ari LaSalle, godchild of the bride.

The bridesmaids wore a grape chiffon, elegant floor length gown. The flower girl wore a white/ivory satin dress topped with lace and tulle.

The groomsmen wore charcoal gray tuxedos. Best men were Chris Guidry and Jeff Donnell, brothers of the groom. Groomsmen included Tristan LaSalle, brother of the bride; Logan Harrington, cousin of the bride; Josh Doucet, Jacob Doucet, Travis Bertrand and Logan Costello, all friends of the groom. The junior groomsman was Trevor Doucet, nephew of the groom. Ring bearer was Corbin LaSalle, nephew of the bride.

A reception followed the ceremony at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette.

Upon their return from their wedding trip to the western Carribean, the couple will reside in Kaplan Louisiana.