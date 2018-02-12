Sicily Begnaud - Kyle Morvant announce wedding plans

Kyle Morvant and Sicily Begnaud

Mon, 02/12/2018 - 8:19am judy mire

Miss Sicily Breanne Begnaud of Lafayette and Mr. Kyle Travis Morvant of Abbeville are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming wedding.
The wedding will take place at Acadian Village in Lafayette on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
The future bride is the daughter of Renee’ Loiacono of Baton Rouge and Timothy Begnaud of Youngsville.
She is a 2010 graduate of Hosanna Chirstian Academy and a 2014 graduate of World Evangelism College with a degree in Theology. She is self-employed as a LulaRoe Fashion Consultant.
The prospective groom is the son of Dua Jr. (Leslie) Morvant of Abbeville and Elizabeth (Tony) Black of Abbeville. He is a 2005 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and a 2012 graudate of South Louisiana Community College with a degree in Industrial Electronics. He is employed by Stuller, Inc.

