Stephanie Babin - Raymond Harrington announce engagement

Miss Stephanie Babin of Erath, and Raymond Harrington of Kaplan are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The wedding will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan, La.

The future bride is the daughter of the late Leonard Babin and Barbara Babin of Erath. Her grandparents are the late Jules Babin Sr. and Inez Babin of St. Martinville and the late Mr. and Mrs. Gardy Desormeaux of Erath, La.

She is a graduate of Erath High School.

The prospective groom is the son of the late Lloyd Harrington, Jr. and Diana Harrington of Kaplan. His grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Harrington, Sr. of Kaplan and the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy Clark of Kaplan.

He is a graduate of E. Broussard High School.