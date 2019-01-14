Suire -Luquette announce engagement

Miss Mattalyn Alisa Suire of Erath and Mr. Hayden Richard Luquette of Abbeville are announcing their engagement and forth coming marriage.

Their wedding will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019, during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville officiated by Fr. Louie Richard.

Mattalyn is the daughter of Lisa Trahan, spouse of Damian Trahan and Matthew Suire, spouse of Bridget Suire. She is the youngest of four children. Her siblings are Jacquelyn Suire, Keisha Suire and the late Brandy Suire Landry. Her maternal grandparents are Earl L. Frederick and Helen Morvant Frederick of Erath and the late Andrew Trahan Sr. and Mary Trahan of Erath. Her paternal grandparents are the late Francis and Rita Suire of Abbeville.

The future bride is a 2014 graduate of Erath High School and a 2018 graduate of LSU School of Dentistry. Mattalyn currently works for Magnolia Family Dentistry as a Dental Hygienist.

Hayden is the son of Keith and Julianna Luquette of Abbeville. He is the younger brother of Hunter Luquette. His paternal grandparents are the late Edward and Evelyn Luquette of Abbeville. Maternal grandparents are Lorraine Broussard and the late Harvey Broussard of Forked Island.

Hayden is a 2012 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and is currently employed by United Vision.