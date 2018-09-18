Taylor Trahan - Hunter Luquette engaged

Mr. and Mrs. Brian Trahan of Kaplan and Mr. and Mrs. Keith Luquette of Abbeville, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Taylor Marie Trahan and Hunter Luquette.

The wedding will take place on Friday, November 16, 2018, during a 6:30 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Kaplan.

Paternal grandparents of the future bride are Dexter and Nancy Trahan of Kaplan and the maternal grandparents are the late Jake Breaux and the late Aline Breaux of Gueydan.

Taylor is a 2012 graduate of North Vermilion High School and a 2017 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies. She is a sixth grade English Language Arts teacher at J. H. Williams Middle School in Abbeville.

Paternal grandparents of the prospective groom are the late Edward Sing Luquette and the late Evelyn Joan Luquette of Abbeville. Maternal grandparents are the late Paul Harvey Broussard and the late Lorraine Broussard of Forked Island, La.

Hunter is a 2011 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School. He is a rice, soybean and crawfish farmer throughout south Vermilion Parish.