Tiffany Hebert - Jerry Leadley, Jr. to say vows

Miss Tiffany Marie Hebert and Mr. Jerry Martin Leadley, Jr., both of Fort Dodge, Iowa, are announcing their engagement and forthcoming plans to marry.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Rip Van Winkle Gardens in New Iberia, La.

Tiffany is the daughter of Chris Hebert, Carol Theriot and Lynnette Romero Hebert of Abbeville. She is a 2002 graduate of Abbeville High School and is employed with Hub Enterprises, Inc.

Jerry is the son of Jerry Leadley, Sr. and Joann Grossnickle of Fort Dodge, Iowa. He is a 2003 graduate of Fort Dodge Senior High School. He is employed with Iowa Fire Control.