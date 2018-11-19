Trahan - Luquette joined in marriage

Miss Taylor Marie Trahan of Kaplan and Mr. Hunter Keith Luquette of Abbeville exchanged vows during a wedding ceremony on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Our lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Kaplan.

Father Matthew Barzare officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Brian and Penny Trahan of Kaplan. Her paternal grandparents are Dexter and Nancy Trahan of Kaplan. Maternal grandparents are the late Jake and Aline Breaux of Gueydan, La.

The groom is the son of Keith and Julianna Luquette of Abbeville. His paternal grandparents are the late Edward and Evelyn Luquette of Abbeville. Maternal grandparents are Lorraine Broussard and the late Harvey Broussard of Forked Island.

Vocalists for the event were Earl Seaux and Murphy Guilbeaux, both of Kaplan.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an organza overlay, A-line shaped gown with three quarter length sleeves which was purchased at Deshotel’s Dress Shop in Eunice. The dress featured an illusion neckline detailed with Swarovski crystals and beading and continued around the back which formed an illusion with the same details as the front. The zipper was embellished with pearls which followed down the cathedral styled train.

Her cathedral length veil was embellished with Swarovski crystals which flowed to the bottom of the veil. She carried a bouquet which consisted of ivory vendela roses with hints of petite red roses and eucalyptus leaves.

Kelsey Trahan, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Matron of honor was Kansas Istre Poche. Bridesmaids included Mia LeBeouf, friend and Ashlyn Trahan, cousin.

The attendants wore a slate colored Morilee floor length style dress. The A-line fit dress had an embroidered and beading bodice with capped sleeves. The open V-back had a zipper closure.

The flower girls were Gracie and Jordie Guidry, daughters of Justin and Claire Guidry of Kaplan. Designed by their paternal grandmother, Edna Guidry, the girls wore ivory dresses with a lace top and chiffon bottom. A matching satin belt wrapped around the dress with a rhinestone brooch. To complete the look, the girls wore ivory ballet slippers with pearl and bracelet earrings.

Hayden Luquette, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Drey Vincent, Etienne Trahan and Austin Guidry, all friends of the groom. The ring bearers were Waylon Trahan, son of Seth and Valerie Trahan of Kaplan and Grady Domingues, son of Philip and Chelsie Domingues of Henry, La.

Ushers were Josh Trahan, Seth Trahan and Josh Breaux.

A reception was held at Black’s in Abbeville immediately following the wedding.

The three tiered round wedding cake was from Gambino’s Bakery in Lafayette. The two tiered groom’s German chocolate cake was baked by Chef Bobby and Dot Catering of Kaplan.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Great Exuma, Bahamas, the couple will reside in Abbeville.