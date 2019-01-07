Victoria Sagrera becomes Mrs. Jacob Paul Bourque

Miss Victoria Renee’ Sagrera of Abbeville, Louisiana and Mr. Jacob Paul Bourque of Abbeville, Louisiana were united in the sacrament of holy matrimony during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony on the evening of Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana.

Father Louis J. Richard was the celebrant for the nuptial celebration.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Courtier of Abbeville, Louisiana. Her mother is the former Melissa Kaye Sagrera of Abbeville, Louisiana. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Sagrera of Abbeville, Louisiana and Emily Courtier of Abbeville, Louisiana and the late Charles Courtier. The groom is the son of Timmy Bourque of Delcambre, Louisiana and Debra Doucet Bourque of Abbeville, Louisiana. The mother of the groom is the former Debra Ann Doucet of Abbeville, Louisiana. The grandparents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Warren Doucet of Abbeville, Louisiana and the late Mr. and Mrs. Louis Viator of Delcambre, Louisiana.

Escorted by her father, the bride’s gown evoked a stunning combination of Old Hollywood glamour meets the 21st century. Her curve-emphasizing, diamond white, talin stretch crepe wedding dress featured long sleeves and an illusion open back accented in beading and Swarovski crystals. Illusion cutouts at the embellished jewel neckline completed this classy and elegant sheath. The gown was finished with crystal buttons over the zipper closure and trailing down the entire length of the train.

She wore a fingertip length ivory veil of delicate tulle, beautifully finished with embellished edges. The bride carried a bouquet mixed with rich colors of crimson and white roses, eggplant ranunculus, white peonies, and a small accent of peach roses, hyberican berries, and beautifully greenery such as eucalyptus. Intertwined in her bouquet was a one-of-a-kind, handmade rosary holding great sentimental value to the bride, and a delicate handkerchief with her initials gently monogrammed in light blue.

The bride was attended by her maid of honor and sister of the groom, Keagan LeBlanc. Bridesmaids were Natalie Campbell, cousin of the bride; Brandi Monceaux, Coti Romero, Abigail Guidry and Ashlee Guidry, friends of the bride. The bridesmaids wore beautiful fit and flare silhouette, full length chiffon gowns by Mori Lee in color claret. Each gown featured a unique neckline accented with petite fluttery chiffon draped to complement individuality yet, unify the group. They carried simple and elegant bouquets of white roses and loose eucalyptus greenery.

Isabelle LeBlanc, godchild and niece of the groom, served as the flower girl. She wore an ivory dull satin dress with lovely beaded cap sleeves embellishments. The ruche bodice featured a satin ribbon that formed a bow in the back of the dress. She carried a simple and sweet bouquet of mixed eucalyptus greenery accented with petite roses.

Chett LeBlanc, brother-in-law of the groom, served as the best man while Gannon Bourque, brother of the groom, served as the junior best man. Groomsmen were Alex Courtier, brother of the bride; Jared and Branden Trahan, cousins of the groom. Other groomsmen included Anthony Frederick, Jay Monceaux, and Mitchel Suire, all friends of the groom. Carlin LeBlanc, nephew of the groom, and Owen Broussard, cousin of the bride, served as ring bearers. The ushers for the wedding were Andre Girouard, cousin of the bride, as well as Jed Carlin, Cameron Faulk, Christopher Peltier, and Kyle Romero, all friends of the groom.

The mother of the bride was escorted by her son, Alex Courtier. She wore a pine green full length, mermaid silhouette gown with a romantic off the shoulder neckline, featuring gorgeous ruffles cascading down the center back skirt which presented a dramatic flair to the gown.

The mother of the groom was escorted by her son, Jacob Bourque along with the groom’s father, Timmy Bourque. She wore a Mori Lee gown in champagne. The gown featured a beautifully beaded lace bodice, with illusion three-quarter sleeves to frame the Sabrina-style neckline, accented with delicate lace and metallic charcoal crystals. The gown flowed to a fit and flare silhouette.

For the ceremony, scriptures were read by Renee’ Broussard, aunt and godmother of the bride, and Charlene Hebert, aunt of the groom. Serving as program attendants were Caleb and Zachary Broussard, cousins of the bride. Serving as the wedding music ensemble were Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Dubois, vocalists; Tommy Guidry, organist and Jared Gray, trumpeter.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Magdalen Place which was decorated with beautiful flowers, greenery, and romantic lighting to provide a unique and special ambiance. Guests enjoyed lovely cuisines from Chef Bobby and Dot Catering of Kaplan, Louisiana, and were entertained by the musical selections of Fuse Entertainment of Elton, Louisiana.

The groom’s parents honored their son and his bride-elect, along with their wedding party, with an exquisite dinner, prepared by Don’s Custom Catering of Abbeville, Louisiana, on the eve of their marriage at Magdalen Place in Abbeville, Louisiana.

After returning from a honeymoon, the couple will reside in Abbeville, Louisiana