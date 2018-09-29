Welsh crushes Erath's homecoming dreams

ERATH - It was not the outcome the Erath Bobcats wanted for homecoming.

The Welsh Greyhounds crushed Erath’s homecoming dreams, winning 41-12 on Friday.

With the loss, the Bobcats fall to 0-5, while Welsh improves to 3-2.

With four starters out for the game, the Bobcats had players playing out of position or having to play both ways.

“These kids never quit, and that is what I am proud of,” said Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc

The Greyhounds ran for 483 yards against Erath.

They had two running backs who combined for 317 yards.

Jaheim Simon had six carries for 176 yards. He had three big runs, one was an 80-yard touchdown, a 35-yard scamper and he closed the night with a 64-yard touchdown run.

Austin Benoit had nine carries for 141 yards. He had long runs of 80 yards and 40 yards.

The Bobcats were still in the game at halftime, down only 21-12.

They got down 21-0 and then rallied for 12 quick points in the final eight minutes of the first half.

EHS quarterback Luke LeBlanc had two runs for 10, and 13 yards that moved the ball down to the Welsh 2. Fullback Curtis Cormier scored from the two and made it a 21-6 game.

Right after scoring, Cormier, playing linebacker on defense, had an interception and ran it back to the Welsh 27. LeBlanc had a 23-yard run and would later score on a 1-yard run that made it 21-12.

Erath had a chance to go into the halftime only down by two points hand it scored. Parker Bourque recovered a fumble at midfield with two minutes before halftime. However, the Bobcats could not move forward and instead, stalled at midfield.

Welsh had a balanced offense in the first half, with 212 total yards. Erath had 117.

Erath had another chance to score on its opening drive of the second half.

The Bobcats went 76 yards down field. They had a first down and were 11 yards from the goal line.

On third down, quarterback Luke LeBlanc connected with Matt Domingues on a slant up the middle. Domingues was tackled at the 4-yard line.

On fourth and goal from the 4, LeBlanc was sacked for a minus six-yard loss.

“At halftime, we are still in the game,” said LeBlanc. “Then we take the opening drive and march downfield. Then for the first time in the game, we stalled out at the goal line.”

The Greyhounds went 88 yards in eight plays and scored to make it a 28-12 game with 4:02 to play in the third period.

The Bobcats had to play without its starting tailback, Jax Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux had a possible concussion and missed the second half.

Filling in at running back was Curtis Cormier. Cormier finished with 21 carries for 51 yards. Thibodeaux had six carries for 12 yards.

LeBlanc completed 12 out of 33 passes for 156 yards.

His top receiver was Matt Domingues, who had nine catches for 127 yards.

Erath will be on the road Thursday to battle Berwick in the district opener.