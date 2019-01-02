Enjoying a wonderful time at the Abbeville Garden Club Christmas Social on December 17, 2018 are (pictured left to right) Patsy Hebert, Susan DesOrmeaux, Brenda Cross, Susie Ledet, Ingrid Jones, Odile Segrest, Roxanna Champagne, Sandra Creswell, Denise Files, Liz Gremillion, Marietta Clark, Nancy Schexnaider, Karen Hoyt, Elizabeth Edwards, Susan Wilhelm, and Judge Edwards. Not pictured are Theresa Broussard Jeanell Duhon, Gwen Lanoux, Sandy Richard, and Joyce Thibodeaux. Abbeville Garden Club is an affiliate of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., and Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.

Abbeville Garden Club hosts Christmas social

Wed, 01/02/2019 - 7:46am

