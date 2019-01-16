70’s Group include Al Mendoza, Dewey Domingues, Alison Domingues, Boo Landry, Kayla Lucas, Nathan Granger, Becky Bares, Dana Granger, Jennie Mendoza, Nannette Delcambre and Joan Broussard.

80’s entertainers included (l r back) Kristen Vincent, Sonya Couvillion, Kallen Belanger (l-r front) Theresa Touchet, Kesha Touchet, Michelle Caldwell and Kim Landry.

80’s Dance Off Group (l-r) Mike Touchet, Jonathan Bouillion, Steven Caldwell.

80’s Salt-N-Pepa Group (l-r) Jeri Theunissen and Jan Bouillion.

90’s entertainers included (l-r back) Blake Broussard, Katelyn Broussard, Camille Delcambre, Allison Comeaux, Seth Comeaux (l-r front)Courtnie LeBlanc, Jack Landry, Jules Landry and Kristy Landry.

70’s Group include Al Mendoza, Dewey Domingues, Alison Domingues, Boo Landry, Kayla Lucas, Nathan Granger, Becky Bares, Dana Granger, Jennie Mendoza, Nannette Delcambre and Joan Broussard.

Krewe de la Renaissance Acadienne holds annual ball

Wed, 01/16/2019 - 10:02am

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Vermilion Today. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019