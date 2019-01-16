70’s Group include Al Mendoza, Dewey Domingues, Alison Domingues, Boo Landry, Kayla Lucas, Nathan Granger, Becky Bares, Dana Granger, Jennie Mendoza, Nannette Delcambre and Joan Broussard.
80’s entertainers included (l r back) Kristen Vincent, Sonya Couvillion, Kallen Belanger (l-r front) Theresa Touchet, Kesha Touchet, Michelle Caldwell and Kim Landry.
90’s entertainers included (l-r back) Blake Broussard, Katelyn Broussard, Camille Delcambre, Allison Comeaux, Seth Comeaux (l-r front)Courtnie LeBlanc, Jack Landry, Jules Landry and Kristy Landry.
Krewe de la Renaissance Acadienne holds annual ball
Wed, 01/16/2019 - 10:02am