School Board member Kibbie Pillette made the motion to use $500,000 to try and lower health insurance premiums and the other $500,000 to be put into the general fund account. It was approved 4-3. In the back ground is board member Sara Duplechain. Budget approved by Vermilion Parish School Board Fri, 08/18/2017 - 3:13pm Shaun Hearen PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Vermilion Today. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Budget approved by Vermilion Parish School Board