Article Image Alt Text

The intersection of Lafayette Street and South Louisiana Street has had drainage issues for many years. The city will be making improvements in that area after receiving capital outlay funds from the state.

Drainage improvements coming to parts of Abbeville

Fri, 08/16/2019 - 10:25am

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Vermilion Today. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019