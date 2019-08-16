The intersection of Lafayette Street and South Louisiana Street has had drainage issues for many years. The city will be making improvements in that area after receiving capital outlay funds from the state. Drainage improvements coming to parts of Abbeville Fri, 08/16/2019 - 10:25am PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Vermilion Today. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Drainage improvements coming to parts of Abbeville