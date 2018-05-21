Henry Nguyen is the winner of Rotary Club of Abbevill’s ‘What I want to be and why’ contest. Rotarian Garolyn Landry, Nguyen, VC Principal Mike Guilbeaux and Rotary President Thomas Thompson take part in the presentation.

Nguyen wins ‘What I want to be and why’ essay contest

Mon, 05/21/2018 - 9:02am Shaun Hearen

