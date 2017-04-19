Driven to help her 13-year-old brother Gage Ritchey, who has Duchenne Muscular
Dystrophy, Angelica David has helped raise funds for MDA.

Erath Middle Assistant Principal Marlene Primeaux presents a donation to Angelica David that will go to the MDA.

Sister helping brother

Wed, 04/19/2017 - 8:52am Shaun Hearen

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Vermilion Today. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2017