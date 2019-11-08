Article Image Alt Text

Ryan Richard looks for running room during last week’s game against Crowley. Richard is expected to play quarterback tonight against Abbeville. He finished the game at quarterback last week because starter Luke LeBlanc was injured.

Part of a district title within Erath’s reach

Fri, 11/08/2019 - 9:32am

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Vermilion Today. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019