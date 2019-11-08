Article Image Alt Text

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles have a lot riding on this game. For starters, a win puts them at 5-0 in district and the new district champs. It also could move the Eagles up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the final Division IV Power Point ratings.

Vermilion Catholic, Central Catholic playing for district title

Fri, 11/08/2019 - 9:34am

